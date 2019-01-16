Clear
Chance of early freezing drizzle or flurries. Mostly cloudy with a light breeze. High: 36°

A very weak cold front moving through the area will keep clouds in the sky for your Wednesday.

Wednesday: Chance of early freezing drizzle or flurries. Mostly cloudy with a light breeze. High: 36°

Wednesday night: Wintry mix developing overnight. Low: 30°

Thursday: Rain showers likely. Warmer. High: 40°

Detailed Forecast: A very weak cold front moving through the area will keep clouds in the sky for your Wednesday. It will also keep continued chances for light rain in the forecast. By tonight, another round of rain will develop and could potentially mix with snow. Minor accumulations do look possible by tomorrow morning. However, with a little burst of warmer air Thursday, any snow falling looks to transition to an all rain event. We're also closely watching the weekend, as another snow system looks to be on track to impact parts of the Valley. From this early view, accumulations do look likely, but it continues to be too early to determine to the specific track and snowfall amounts. We're continuing to watch this system and will have updates soon.

Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Cloudy and cold, light rain possible.
