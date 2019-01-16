Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Chance of early freezing drizzle or flurries. Mostly cloudy with a light breeze. High: 36°

Wednesday night: Wintry mix developing overnight. Low: 30°

Thursday: Rain showers likely. Warmer. High: 40°

Detailed Forecast: A very weak cold front moving through the area will keep clouds in the sky for your Wednesday. It will also keep continued chances for light rain in the forecast. By tonight, another round of rain will develop and could potentially mix with snow. Minor accumulations do look possible by tomorrow morning. However, with a little burst of warmer air Thursday, any snow falling looks to transition to an all rain event. We're also closely watching the weekend, as another snow system looks to be on track to impact parts of the Valley. From this early view, accumulations do look likely, but it continues to be too early to determine to the specific track and snowfall amounts. We're continuing to watch this system and will have updates soon.

