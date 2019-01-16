Speech to Text for North Vermillion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lic game, 48-37 over olney.... we had a vermillion county girls showdown, between north and south vee.... the lady falcons didn't score in the first quarter....ashton steinbrenner would finally bank in north vermillion's first bucket of the game... jenna myers dribbles around the north vee defense and hits the short jumper....things looking good early for the lady wildcats.... give north vermillion credit they kept clawing their way back in this one...rylee dowers with the runner... dowers would hit the game-winner with one seconds lift to give north verillion a thrilling 44-43 win