76-33....patriots are now six and seven on the season.... the top two boys teams in the lic met tonight as casey-westfield hosted olney.... brandon flanngan bullseye from downtown to end the first half....olney up 23-20 on the road at the half... you can't leave this guy open or this will happen...casey sharpshooter noah livingston ties the game in the third quarter on the three...liviingston had 16... good defense by ethan gilbert....the casey senior gets the steal and goes coast to coast... someone had to step up for casey with their star big man luke richards going out early with a lower left leg injury.. gilbert was the man who did that....the lefty banks in two......he had 19 points... casey-westfield wins this key lic game, 48-37 over olney.... we had a vermillion county girls showdown, between north and south vee....