THN Basketball

Patriots win at Northview

Posted: Tue Jan 15 19:43:18 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 19:43:19 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

on december 26th the terre haute north boys basketball team picked up their first win of the season with a victory over northview... that jumped started the patriots, who tonight were going for their sixth win in their last seven games... the patriots faced northview for the second time this season, this time in brazil... third quarter....knights get it cade bryan...he gets baseline for two....northview was down big.. they were trailing because terre haute north couldn't miss from behind the arc.... michael dunagan good on the corner three... the patriots shot the ball like their head coach todd woelfle use to back in the day when he played at north.... dalton sturm boom baby.....terre haute north hits 16 three's in the contest... this game was never close....terre haute north wins 76-33....patriots are now six and seven
