Tuesday Late Forecast

Posted: Tue Jan 15 19:43:11 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 19:43:11 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

with a low around 31. southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle before 10am. cloudy, with a high near 36. west wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. wednesday night a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 3am, then a chance of snow between 3am and 4am, then rain and snow likely after 4am. cloudy, with a low around 31. east southeast wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Terre Haute
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Brazil
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
