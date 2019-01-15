Speech to Text for Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

show support for the facility. a house fire in terre haute is under investigation tonight. it happened just after 6 pm near south center street. our news 10 photographer talked to witnesses on the scene. they say they were driving down the road when they saw smoke coming from a house. that's when they say they pulled over to see what they could do to help. "i told my wife to pull over. then i went across the road and saved this old white woman and brought her next door. after i saw her i went to the rear door, got the kids and saved them too." we're still working to find out what may have caused the fire. we're told the home is a total