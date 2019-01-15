Speech to Text for Plans unveiled for Terre Haute convention center

plans for a convention center in downtown terre haute move one step forward tonight. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. an attempt to bring more people and business to downtown terre haute continues. we're continuing your coverage on the plans for a convention center in downtown terre haute. news 10's sarah lehman was at the captiol improvement board open house tonight. she joins us live now with more. patrece... the convention center has been in the works for quite some time now. tonight, there was an open house to show the public just exactly what's coming here to downtown terre haute. plus, it was the first time you got to ask questions and voice your opinion. < it was standing room only at the capitol improvement board open house tuesday night. that's where final plans for the new convention center were revealed. "i'm pretty excited you know we had a full house here tonight and you know some good questions!" the people at the open house tonight were all very excited for the plans! "oh it will really help terre haute and we're looking forward to it." it's proposed the convention center will go in downtown terre haute between 8th and 9th streets ....and cherry street and wabash avenue. it will bring with it, a new parking garage and a new hotel. as well as the larry bird museum. steve bauer vice president of construction services says the banquet hall will sit 900 for dinner and 1,000 in a theatre setting. meaning it could bring a lot of new faces to the area. "oh the things that we're gonna see and the things it's gonna bring that we've missed out on! /// i'm just looking forward to it!" the capitol improvement board has said the copper bar and the terminal will stay exactly where they are and how they are. the mayor says tearing either of those places down was never the plan. "those are great looking buildings they fit into the downtown very well and so placing this where we are is going to allow us to kind of incorporate those into the project /// so you kind of have really a complex there of entertainment, convention space hotel space, eating and drinking establishments so it really all fits very very well." > one thing that was asked tonight was the amount of jobs this would bring to terre haute. they say officials numbers haven't really been thought about. but that it would bring a handful of full time jobs and even more part time job oppurtunites. their plan is to have the convention center built and open by late 20-20 early 20-21.