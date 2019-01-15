Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Hey Kevin 1-15

Hey Kevin 1-15

Posted: Tue Jan 15 15:25:44 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 15:25:44 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Hey Kevin 1-15

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mind boggling." the opioid epidemic continues to grow in the u-s. opioid drug overdose deaths have already caused the life expectancy rate to go down. now.. americans are more likley to die of a drug overdose than other accidental causes. news 10's jada huddlestun breaks down why that is. for the first time ever.. americans are now more likley to die of an opioid drug overdose than a car accident. in fact.. your chances of dying in a car crash are one in 103. your chances of dying of a drug over dose are one in 96. that's according to the national safety council. i spoke with forensic pathologist dr. roland kohr at regional hopsital today. he says he's seen this trend growing over the years. < dr. roland kohr has been in this field for nearly 30 years. he says for him... seeing more deaths from drug overdoses compared to car accidents doesn't come as a surprise. "there will always be a certain background level of accidental deaths because of motor vehicles, because of industrial situations drownings in the summer. while those things are staying pretty well steady and not significantly changing again what we're seeing is a major shift in is drug over doses." kohr says annually.. he deals with fewer deaths related to car accidents than overdoses. "the last four or five years the most common accidental death we're classifying is drug realted. we see maybe one or two motor vehicle accidents a month." but the latest numbers do come as a shock to some local officials. that includes deputy jason bobitt of the sullivan county sheriff's office. he says this new report should grab the attention of the public. "we have a problem. there's an addiction with opioids that is continuing to grow and we need to try and grasp ahold of it." whether it's a surprise or not... many can agree the drug epedemic needs addressed. "over the last five years and maybe going back ten, drug overdoses whether it be opiates, methamphetamines things of that type have just been skyrocketing. > kohr says part of the reason traffic related deaths are going down is because of better vehicle safety features like airbags and seatbelts. the report still has heart disease and cancer related deaths at the top of the list.
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Robinson
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Patchy Freezing Drizzle
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 1-15

Image

More people die from opioids than car crashes

Image

Marshall pool update

Image

Casino and gaming bill introduced in Indiana

Image

How do you sign up for closings and delay alerts?

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Local museum has Kat-A-Korner exhibit

Image

Terre Haute Chamber Lunch Mob

Image

Terre Haute All In website

Image

Should there be a voting center on the campus of ISU?

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets