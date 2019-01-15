Speech to Text for Casino and gaming bill introduced in Indiana

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're following a developing story tonight... lawmakers have introduced a bill that could establish a casino in vigo county. state senators mark messmer and jon ford created senate bill 5-22. they filed it just this afternoon. news 10's jon swaner joins us to explain what the bill says. patrece, this bill makes several changes to indiana gaming. of course, there's one major item that people in this area likely care about... it allows the holder of the gary riverboat licenses to move one to a casino in vigo county. it also allows for one of the casinos in gary to be moved to another location in gary. the bill authorizes sports wagering at all indiana riverboats, racinos, a vigo county casino, and satellite facilities. there's a couple of items which may help vigo county's cause. one, it will allow for live table games at race tracks this year. that's something they've been asking to have for some time. also, the owner of a casino license in vigo county must deposit $3 million dollars annually into the restoration fund of the west baden springs hotel. that's the hotel known for its large dome built in 1901. it's located next to french lick in orange county. we'll continue to follow this story and bring you updates when we get them. back