Speech to Text for How do you sign up for closings and delay alerts?

the wabash the wabash valley was hit with its first valley was hit with its first major winter storm over the weekend. because of that-- many of you have been trying to sign up on our closings page. up on our closings page. storm team 10's chris piper joins us now, to explain a little more in detail on how to do so. < severe weather has an effect on everything. because of that, we want you to be the first to know how that weather will impact your day. we have an easy way to do so, and i'm going to show you how. first, head to our website. you know it, w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. from there, you'll scroll all the way to the bottom of the page. in the grey area at the bottom, there's a space titled "about us". under that, you'll click on the link that says "text alerts". the first thing you'll want to do is type in your phone number. from there, you simply select the specific alerts you want to receive. the top one is our forecast alerts. you'll receive these daily with a quick forecast for the day, sent out by our morning meteorologists. the next is for any breaking news around the wabash valley. next is a bit more specific. this one is for closings, but you'll type in exactly which school corportaions you want to get alerts for. the next is severe weather. with this, you'll hit the arrow and specifically select which county you want alerts for. each one that you select will highlight green, so that's a good way to be sure you're signed up for the ones you want. finally when you're done, just scroll to the bottom and click "sign up". with the chance to see more wintry weather this weekend, and in the coming weeks, you'll want to make sure you know exactly how it will impact your day. from storm