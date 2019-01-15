Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight patchy freezing drizzle before midnight, then patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle. cloudy, with a low around 31. southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. wednesday patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle before 10am. cloudy, with a high near 36. west wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. wednesday night a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 3am, then a chance of snow between 3am and 4am, then rain and snow likely after 4am. cloudy, with a low around 31. east southeast wind around 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.