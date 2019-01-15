Speech to Text for Local museum has Kat-A-Korner exhibit

t-v dot com. a sullivan county staple honored at the local museum. the kat-a-korner diner burnt down last november. since then.. community members have rallied behind the restaurant and its owners. now.. the sullivan county historical society museum has a new display paying tribute to the town's historical landmark. if you would like to see the kat-a-korner display.. or other exhibits.. we've posted all of the museum's information on our website that's w-t-h-i t-v dot