Speech to Text for Terre Haute Chamber Lunch Mob

of precipitation is food.. fun.. and fellowship. that's the focus behind the terre haute chamber's lunch mob. this month.. cranky's burgers, birds and billiards played host. it's an opportunity to learn and support other small businesses in the area. "there's other small business owners around town that show up to this event. i think it's awesome. out to support each other. it's definitely difficult to be a small business owner and to just get behind and to participate in events like this just helps to kind of solidify the support that's out there amongst the community." for a complete list of terre haute chamber events.. go to w-t-h-i