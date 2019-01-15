Speech to Text for Terre Haute All In website

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

w-t-h-i-tv dot com. developing news as a group that supports terre haute businesses-- "ups the ante" whe it comes to bringing a casino to town. if you support a casino coming to terre haute, you may also support an initiative launched today by the terre haute chamber of commerce. news 10's jon swaner joins us now to explain. ////// < at least two groups have said they want to see a casino in terre haute. the question from state lawmakers will be... do the people of terre haute want one? that's where this new website comes into play. today, the chamber announced a new website and initiative. it's called "terre haute is all in." the website speaks to how a casino would benefit terre haute in terms of tax revenue, quality of life and tourism. it also lets locals show their support for a casino to state lawmakers. "they want to see that the people there want it. and we in terre haute and the wabash valley want a casino. at least from a chamber standpoint, the economic development that comes with a casino is really important to us." and you can check out this website for yourself. it's up and running, and we've linked you to this site on wthi-tv dot com. back to you.> ////// late this afternoon.. news 10 learned "2"-senators have introduced senators have introduced legislation to allow a casino in vigo county. coming up at "6".. we'll hear the specifics of what this bill