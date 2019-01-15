Speech to Text for Should there be a voting center on the campus of ISU?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good afternoon. i'm lacey clifton, in for susan dinkel. it's only january, but many are already looking forward to may. that's as the topic of the next election is already being talked about. a vigo county polling location that was popular last election, doesn't look to be an option this year. but, some folks are taking action to prove why it should be. < the digital signatures are rolling in. that's as an online petition is circulating to re-instate indiana state university as a vigo county polling location. "we need to as a community value this location as a real center of the community." nearly 500 voters cast their ballots at the isu poll. a fact pointed out in the petition. between students, staff, and faculty, assistant communication s professor, lori henson says this option needs to be available. "it's not just the students who are using this polling location it's an incredibly convenient location for literally hundreds and hundreds of staff members, faculty members." the vigo county election board cited reasons why the isu polling location wouldn't be an option for 2019. this included campus construction, the parking, and some other un-named issues that came about during the board's experience with isu. "personally i think it's probably the best that they don't have it again this year. // being as how last year didn't really go all that well, i know the lines were really long, a lot of people had some complaints." official voting center locations haven't been decided just yet. but officials say there are tentatively three other voting centers near isu that voters can use. student hunter moran thinks that's good enough. "there are some really close ones to campus so i think if students are going to get their ballot in this district, it would be easy for them to go to another polling location." but others on campus who support the petition, say having to travel could easily turn many in the campus community away from voting. "honestly i would, but for a lot of kids since it's not right on campus and it's not somewhere they could easily access, i don't think they would."> coming up on news 10 at six... we'll hear from one person behind the petition. we'll also share how well it's