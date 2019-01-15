Speech to Text for Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search

vigo county leaders are making progress in their search for a new jail location... this morning -- county commissioners approved some work to be done at a potential site. experts will survey and check the feasibility of the state road 63 and springhill area. president "brad anderson" says this type of work must be done at "any" site they're looking at. "it's one that we're considering very strongly... but again, we got to look at all things and being across from the penetentiary and also quick quickness to getting up to the courthouse and for the city to be able to utilize that." commissioners are still looking at other sites. they include honey creek mall, the west terre haute area, and haythorne avenue. the county hopes to secure