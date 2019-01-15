Clear

Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search

On Tuesday, county commissioners approved some preliminary work to be done at a potential site.

Posted: Tue Jan 15 10:14:01 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 10:14:02 PST 2019
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vigo county leaders are making progress in their search for a new jail location... this morning -- county commissioners approved some work to be done at a potential site. experts will survey and check the feasibility of the state road 63 and springhill area. president "brad anderson" says this type of work must be done at "any" site they're looking at. "it's one that we're considering very strongly... but again, we got to look at all things and being across from the penetentiary and also quick quickness to getting up to the courthouse and for the city to be able to utilize that." commissioners are still looking at other sites. they include honey creek mall, the west terre haute area, and haythorne avenue. the county hopes to secure
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 21°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Some warmer air moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Discussion continues about downtown street closure to build convention center

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets