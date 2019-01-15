Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Jan 15 09:30:10 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 09:30:11 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon - maybe producing a the clouds will hang around for the afternoon - maybe producing a light mist here and there. then staying cloudy tonight, lows manage to stay above freezing at 33. a few breaks of sunshine for your wednesday, and a little warmer with a high at 39. then,e there could be a few flakes flying tomorrow night, with lows at 31. rain is likely thursday; highs at 42. the clouds will hang around for the afternoon - maybe producing a light mist here and there. then staying cloudy tonight, lows manage to stay above freezing at 33. a few breaks of sunshine for your wednesday, and a little warmer with a high at 39. then,e there could be a few flakes flying tomorrow night, with lows at 31. rain is likely thursday; the clouds will hang around for the afternoon - maybe producing a light mist here and there. then staying cloudy tonight, lows manage to stay above freezing at 33. a few breaks of sunshine for your wednesday, and a little warmer with a high at 39. then,e there could be a few flakes flying tomorrow night, with lows at 31. rain is likely thursday; highs at 42.
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 21°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Some warmer air moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County leaders making progress in jail location search

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Discussion continues about downtown street closure to build convention center

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Image

Waggoner to IU

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Wrapping up the Rubick's Cube challenge much faster than expected

Image

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Image

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Students collect bottle caps to honor teens killed in accident

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets