Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

afternoon - maybe producing a the clouds will hang around for the afternoon - maybe producing a light mist here and there. then staying cloudy tonight, lows manage to stay above freezing at 33. a few breaks of sunshine for your wednesday, and a little warmer with a high at 39. then,e there could be a few flakes flying tomorrow night, with lows at 31. rain is likely thursday; highs at 42. the clouds will hang around for the afternoon - maybe producing a light mist here and there. then staying cloudy tonight, lows manage to stay above freezing at 33. a few breaks of sunshine for your wednesday, and a little warmer with a high at 39. then,e there could be a few flakes flying tomorrow night, with lows at 31. rain is likely thursday; the clouds will hang around for the afternoon - maybe producing a light mist here and there. then staying cloudy tonight, lows manage to stay above freezing at 33. a few breaks of sunshine for your wednesday, and a little warmer with a high at 39. then,e there could be a few flakes flying tomorrow night, with lows at 31. rain is likely thursday; highs at 42.