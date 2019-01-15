Speech to Text for Discussion continues about downtown street closure to build convention center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

plans for a new convention center are in the works. in our last half hour we told that vigo county's capital improvement board will host an open house tonight. the public can see plans for the convention center. but -- county commissioners think another topic will take the lead. news 10's abby kirk is live in downtown terre haute this morning with more... ya, to make the convention center happen, the board will ask the city to "close" 8th street between wabash and cherry streets----in downtown terre haute. and---this closure has several people upset. the council heard discussion on it last week. they say they most likely won't make a decision on this until next month. vigo county commissioner, judy anderson says this "closure" is a small thing in this major project. she tells me if terre haute wants to see re-development downtown, this closure it something "residents" will have to deal with. " i know we are going to have a lot of people concerned about that. but i think when they see the overall plan and what it's going to mean to downtown...i think they will come more near to understand." people involved in this project---artchitects, construction workers, city engineers....will be there to answer any of "your" questions. a time and location of tonight's open house. straight ahead in our next half hour. reporting live in downtown terre haute, ak, happening today---an open house is being hosted. the public can see plans for the proposed convention center in downtown terre haute. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning... she's there tell you how you can check it out for yourself. yes, an update on the convention center plans will be talked about tonight. people will also be able to see new renderings for the project. the open house will take place at the hilton garden inn. that's located at 7th and wabash. it all starts at 5:30 tonight. there will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation. county commissioners say they expect there to be lots of discussion at this open house----about the closure of 8th street between wabash and cherry streets. this street will need to be closed to build the convention center. people involved in this project---artchitects, construction workers, city engineers....will be there to answer "your" questions. again, 5-30 tonight at the hilton garden inn. live in downtown terre haute, ak,