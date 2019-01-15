All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today---an open house is being hosted. the public can see plans for the proposed convention center in downtown terre haute. that's where we find news 10's abby kirk. she's there tell you how you can check it out for yourself. yes, an update on the convention center plans will be talked about tonight. people will also be able to see new renderings for the project. the open house will take place at the hilton garden inn. that's located at 7th and wabash. it all starts at 5:30 tonight. there will be a question and answer session at the end of the presentation. county commissioners say they expect there to be lots of discussion at this open house about the closure of 8th street between wabash and cherry streets. this street will need to be closed to build the convention center. people involved in this project---architects, construction workers, city engineers will be there to answer your questions. again, 5-30 tonight at the hilton garden inn. live in downtown terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.

february 13th -- that's the day when vigo county leaders say they may finally know the location for a new jail. a progress report was given to a federal judge yesterday. county commissioners say they're focusing on "three properties." the commissioners say they're speeding up the work to meet the court's expectations in selecting a site.

a local pastor is speaking out against plans by city police to buy an armored vehicle. matt larimer says it will stoke fear and anxiety among the public. larimer is an associate minister with north terre haute christian church. he's spoken out against a city board's approval of buying a bear-cat for police. this is a picture of what a bearcat looks like. larimer says the vehicle will "make it more dangerous for police in the long run - in that it breaks trust and creates anxiety."

duke energy wants you to be aware of a scam making the rounds. duke officials say scammers are calling customers - pretending to work for the utility company. the person then tries to get you to pay money over the phone. "if" you believe a scammer has tried to contact "you", call the number you see on your screen. you're also encouraged to call your local police.

today is day 25 of the partial government shutdown. and millions of americans are feeling the effects. roughly 51- thousand tsa screeners are working without pay. hundreds have called out sick since this shutdown began - causing back-ups at some major airports. despite all of this...officials say it's still safe to fly. travelers just might need to budget more wait time. meanwhile, any hope of progress to reopen the government this week appears to be slim. that's because there are no meetings scheduled nor new proposals on the table.

happening tonight - you can see indiana governor eric holcomb's state of the state address on my fox 10 and at wthitv.com. live coverage begins at seven eastern.

vigo county's new assessor hopes to get through all property tax appeals by may first. kevin gardner took over as assessor on january 1st. he was met with thousands of assessments left to be done. gardner says if you have questions about your appeal - you can always call the office. you do not have to wait for your informal hearing.