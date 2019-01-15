Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Tuesday Night: Cloudy, calm. Isolated flurries possible Low: 28°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Calm breze. High: 37°

Detailed Forecast: Even with high pressure influencing weather around the area, Tuesday should bring plenty of cloud cover. A cold front to the north of the two-state area will be responsible for the clouds, but precipitation looks to stay well away. That'll change by tomorrow night. Some rain looks possible, perhaps mixing with snow Wednesday evening. Any mixing should end during the day on Thursday when temperatures climb well above freezing. This looks like it will be an all rain event during the day. Then, much colder air is arriving for the weekend and we continue to track the potential for a rain/snow mix.

Download our Alexa Skill now! Text Alexa to 89031