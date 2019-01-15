Clear
Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Even with high-pressure influencing weather around the area, Tuesday should bring plenty of cloud cover.

Posted: Tue Jan 15 03:13:59 PST 2019
Updated: Tue Jan 15 03:17:51 PST 2019

Tuesday: Still cloudy, warmer. High: 36°

Tuesday Night: Cloudy, calm. Isolated flurries possible Low: 28°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Calm breze. High: 37°

Detailed Forecast: Even with high pressure influencing weather around the area, Tuesday should bring plenty of cloud cover. A cold front to the north of the two-state area will be responsible for the clouds, but precipitation looks to stay well away. That'll change by tomorrow night. Some rain looks possible, perhaps mixing with snow Wednesday evening. Any mixing should end during the day on Thursday when temperatures climb well above freezing. This looks like it will be an all rain event during the day. Then, much colder air is arriving for the weekend and we continue to track the potential for a rain/snow mix.

Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Indianapolis
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 17°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Some warmer air moving in!
