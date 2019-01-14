Clear
Waggoner to IU

Rivet senior Grace Waggoner commits to IU basketball

Posted: Mon Jan 14 20:14:29 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 20:14:29 PST 2019
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Waggoner to IU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good evening.. a lot of eyes have been on vincennes rivet's grace waggoner.. she's tearing it up on the basketball court.. and after initially choosing evansville.. waggoner re-opened her recruitment.. and today's the day.. the star senior makes her decision.. << waggoner putting her pen to paper.. officially becoming an indiana hoosier.. "iu was always my top school. and to get the opportunity pursue not only my academics, but an athletic career at indiana university... it's a dream come true." she makes history at vincennes rivet.. becoming the first division-one girls basketball player in school history.. and waggoner says she's thrilled about the journey ahead.. "iu is a completely different level. it's a true big ten ncaa d-1 school. the fact that they want me in their program, it makes me feel really special. i'm excited. i look forward to the future with indiana basketball." that future certainly looks bright for grace waggoner.. she's averaging 22 points and 8 rebounds a game at vincennes rivet this season.. and she's closing in on the school's all-time scoring record.. and waggoner intends to show that just because she plays in class 1-a.. that doesn't mean she can't ball.. "i'm excited to prove i can compete with anybody at the next level">> technically waggoner will be a preferred walk-on for the hoosiers.. she's attending indiana on a full academic scholarship.. but rest assured.. she's earned her spot
