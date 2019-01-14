Clear
"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

"...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Posted: Mon Jan 14 19:16:50 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 19:16:50 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

at "7"-o'clock eastern. tonight.. students at terre haute south vigo high school crowned a new queen. crowd cheeing bailey halloran is the 20-19 winter homecoming queen for terre haute south high school. bailey has down syndrome. her classmates nominated her. bailey says it's always been one of her dreams to be homecoming queen. "special needs makes me feel happy being homecoming queen. i just want people to know who i am, to understand so now im the homecoing queen and it makes me feel special." bailey is following in her mother's footsteps. patti halloran
