Speech to Text for "...it makes me feel special." Terre Haute South student with Down Syndrome crowned homecoming queen

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at "7"-o'clock eastern. tonight.. students at terre haute south vigo high school crowned a new queen. crowd cheeing bailey halloran is the 20-19 winter homecoming queen for terre haute south high school. bailey has down syndrome. her classmates nominated her. bailey says it's always been one of her dreams to be homecoming queen. "special needs makes me feel happy being homecoming queen. i just want people to know who i am, to understand so now im the homecoing queen and it makes me feel special." bailey is following in her mother's footsteps. patti halloran