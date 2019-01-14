Clear
New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

New system helps Vigo County collect back taxes

Posted: Mon Jan 14 19:13:08 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 19:13:08 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

have to wait for your informal hearing. vigo county leaders now have a new tool at their disposal. it'll help them collect back taxes. it's called the "tax refund exchange and compliance system". the system allows counties to intercept state tax refunds from the i-r-s. it's for people who owe past taxes to the local government. vigo county officials will be required to inform delinquent tax payers of their intent to notify the i-r-s. leaders say
