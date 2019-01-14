Clear
Students collect bottle caps to create memorial for teens killed in crash

Posted: Mon Jan 14 19:10:17 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 19:10:17 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

students at one wabash valley school are asking for your help so they can honor three classmates killed in a tragic accident. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we told you last night about efforts to collect bottle caps. they'll be used to create memorial benches for three north central high school students who died in a recent car accident. news 10's heather good found out more about the project and how you can get involved. she's live outside north central high school. it's new for you tonight at 10. students here are collecting bottle caps just like this one... and other plastic lids. they plan to use these to create a space where they can go to remember their friends. < nats: bottle caps rustling covered: manning says, "that's crazy to me how fast people are doing this because they know how important it is." north central high school students say returning to class -- without their friends -- has been difficult. thomas jaroscak... kegan ennen... and tyson boyll died in a tragic accident just before the new year. now the student council and sophomore class is working together to honor the boys. they're collecting plastic bottle caps and lids. any clean and recyclable caps will do. the pieces will be fused together to create memorial benches. the project just began but already people are sending in donations. nchs senior and student council member morgan manning says, "i think it has a deeper meaning. for the parents, they can see that all of these people donated these things that they had and got rid of and it just shows how much everybody cared about the boys and how much they care about their loved ones." teacher and student council sponsor nancy liston says, "it just blew up. i mean people have come out of the wood work, people i don't even know, they're sending me emails hey how can we help, what can we do?" already other schools have volunteered to collect bottle caps. the students need 250 pounds of plastic to make one bench. they hope to collect enough to create a bench for each boy. the benches will then be placed on the school campus. manning says, "i'm positive kids are going to go out there and just tell stories about them and just remember all the good times they had with them in that specific area."> it costs about three hundred dollars to build a single bench... and students are hoping the community will help them out with that, too. you can send money and caps here to the school. we have additional information about project and where you can drop-off caps in your area on or website... wthitv.com. live in farmersburg, heather good, news 10.
