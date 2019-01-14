Speech to Text for Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

"we wish we didn't have to do this at all. we wish rob was here and we didn't have to honor him this way." fallen officer rob pitts will be honored in may. it's for the the 20-19 national peace officer's memorial in washington d.c. now.. a fundraiser is going on.. to help his family make the trip. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us with more on what this fundraiser means to those who were close with officer pitts. earlier at five i told you about the go fund me page that has been created by the group "indy going blue." it's a way to help raise money for officer pitts' family to make the trip to washington d.c. to honor his memory. i spoke with vigo county sheriff john plasse today. he says even though they would rather have rob here with them... this is still a great way to honor him. < officer rob pitts was killed in the line of duty in may 20-18. this year.. shortly after the one year anniversary.. pitts will be honored on the national level. his name will be added to the memorial wall in washington d.c. with other fallen officers. "you'll never get over a loss this big of losing someone you love." although he's now the vigo county sheriff.. john plasse worked along side pitts during his entire career. he says this memorial is a way to show families their loved ones will always be remembered. "it shows that their loss will not be forgotten. that their life meant something to their community and their sacrifce meant something. that''s something we can never forget." plasse says this will be very difficult for himself.. pitts family.. and the department. "it's heart breaking when you see the victims the families of the lost officers and what they're still going through and they'll go through the rest of their lives." he says knowing the community is behind them has helped make things a little easier. "it just makes you want to do a great job for them and give back to the community that supports you so much. i don't know if i can ever repay this community for the graditute they've shown me and my departments over the years."> if you're interested in donating.. we've linked you to the go fund me page on our website.