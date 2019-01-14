Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Posted: Mon Jan 14 15:20:14 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 15:20:14 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"we wish we didn't have to do this at all. we wish rob was here and we didn't have to honor him this way." fallen officer rob pitts will be honored in may. it's for the the 20-19 national peace officer's memorial in washington d.c. now.. a fundraiser is going on.. to help his family make the trip. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us with more on what this fundraiser means to those who were close with officer pitts. earlier at five i told you about the go fund me page that has been created by the group "indy going blue." it's a way to help raise money for officer pitts' family to make the trip to washington d.c. to honor his memory. i spoke with vigo county sheriff john plasse today. he says even though they would rather have rob here with them... this is still a great way to honor him. < officer rob pitts was killed in the line of duty in may 20-18. this year.. shortly after the one year anniversary.. pitts will be honored on the national level. his name will be added to the memorial wall in washington d.c. with other fallen officers. "you'll never get over a loss this big of losing someone you love." although he's now the vigo county sheriff.. john plasse worked along side pitts during his entire career. he says this memorial is a way to show families their loved ones will always be remembered. "it shows that their loss will not be forgotten. that their life meant something to their community and their sacrifce meant something. that''s something we can never forget." plasse says this will be very difficult for himself.. pitts family.. and the department. "it's heart breaking when you see the victims the families of the lost officers and what they're still going through and they'll go through the rest of their lives." he says knowing the community is behind them has helped make things a little easier. "it just makes you want to do a great job for them and give back to the community that supports you so much. i don't know if i can ever repay this community for the graditute they've shown me and my departments over the years."> if you're interested in donating.. we've linked you to the go fund me page on our website.
Terre Haute
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Indianapolis
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 24°
Rockville
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Brazil
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Cold air tonight and slight warm up on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Fundraiser

Image

Cold weather vs Terre Haute's food truck

Image

Latest on situation with Washington, Indiana apartments

Image

Scammers acting as Duke Energy

Image

Pending property tax assessments in Vigo County

Image

Jail deadline update

Image

Brazil waives late fees for federal employees

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

The latest on the Vigo County Jail

Image

Monday weather forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill