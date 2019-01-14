Speech to Text for Cold weather vs Terre Haute's food truck

and click on this story.. warm food and cold weather go hand-in-hand. but what happens when your food comes from a truck? two isu graduates are fighting with mother nature to keep their business running. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us now to give us details. a local food truck is a local food a local food truck is struggling to remain open due to cold weather. we've introduced you to "twisted fry" before. but this time of year.. things are more difficult. < devyn mikell and desean prentice are the original founders. their truck has been closed for business since november 22nd. "for the good of everyone we decided to shut it down. so we're not spending money but we're also not making money though." at least three months out of the year they can't operate. mikell says the lack of income is starting to become an issue. "it's a tough situation because we tried to do this thing right and make a good company. " they aren't taking their usual paychecks. so... they have to find income elsewhere. "we have both taken up side jobs just to cover our expenses." what they lose during the off season... means they have to work even harder during the months they are open. "everytime we open it's like opening a new business again because we we're closed for so long." last year they opened in march. this year they plan on opening up in the second week of february. "everytime we open we're getting a little more early in the game." they hope to eventually get to a point where they can be open full time. they might even consider delivery options. "it just adds up. it gets to the point where you're like wow. open.....just open." although they're struggling right now... they're trying to stay positive. "it's not been the worst thing in the world. we're still blessed to have a business but to not be able to just do it all the time and make it the best it can be. that's disappointing."> in addition to opening up in addition > in addition to opening up early... they also plan on changing their hours. to make up for lost time.. they want to be open for lunch. back