Latest on situation with Washington, Indiana apartments

Posted: Mon Jan 14 15:12:12 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 15:12:12 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

we're learning more about a situation in which families said they were forced to leave their apartments. we first told you last night about a group of residents in washington, indiana. they said their landlord gave them just days to leave their apartment building due to safety issues. today--- the indiana state fire marshal's office confirmed there was an inspection last week. it found the building did "not" meet requirements for the conversion to apartments. the state fire marshal's office told us staff did **not issue an emergency order to vacate. a spokesperson said the landlord had one week to decide how to move forward. but the tenants told us the landlord gave them five days to leave. news 10 talked to the landlord yesterday. she said she was unaware of the
