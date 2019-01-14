Speech to Text for Scammers acting as Duke Energy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an important "consumer alert" for you this afternoon. don't become "a victim". "new scams" are targeting "duke energy customers". "officials say".. "scammers" call.. pretending to work for the utility company. "the person" then tries to get you to pay money over the phone. "rick burger" "with duke energy says".. do "not" take t bait! /////// ////// "we never call people up within an hour and say, pay the bill. you will always, if you are delinquent in a bill, you will at least be notified a month in advance, so i want people to understand that. but we never ask for a prepaid card or anything like that." ///////// "if" you believe "a scammer".. claiming to be "from duke energy".. has tried to contact "you".. you're being asked to pick up the phone and call 1-800-521-2232. and.. you're also encouraged