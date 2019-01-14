Clear
Scammers acting as Duke Energy

Scammers acting as Duke Energy

Posted: Mon Jan 14 14:21:31 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 14:21:31 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

an important "consumer alert" for you this afternoon. don't become "a victim". "new scams" are targeting "duke energy customers". "officials say".. "scammers" call.. pretending to work for the utility company. "the person" then tries to get you to pay money over the phone. "rick burger" "with duke energy says".. do "not" take t bait! /////// ////// "we never call people up within an hour and say, pay the bill. you will always, if you are delinquent in a bill, you will at least be notified a month in advance, so i want people to understand that. but we never ask for a prepaid card or anything like that." ///////// "if" you believe "a scammer".. claiming to be "from duke energy".. has tried to contact "you".. you're being asked to pick up the phone and call 1-800-521-2232. and.. you're also encouraged
