Speech to Text for Pending property tax assessments in Vigo County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

febuary 13th. we're continuing our coverage for you this afternoon.. "on vigo county property tax assessments". you may remember.. we 1st reported "on assessments" "in july". that's when a lot of you "had sticker shock" after getting them in the mail. now.. "the county assessor" is working through "thousands of appeals". news 10's.. "sarah lehman".. sat down "with the ne assessor". she joins us now.. with all you need to know. "sarah"... //////// susie... commercial and residential property owners saw their assessments skyrocket last year! sending most of them to the annex here to file an appeal. here to file an appeal. the assessor's office tells me.. they are still working through thousands of your appeals. /////// < in a typical property tax assessment year the assessors office will see about 500 appeals. but this year... "we started with somewhere around 16 hundred appeals." more then tripling what they've seen in the past! "sarah asks: "you still have some appeals that need to be gone through? /// gardner says: several." kevin gardener took over as the new county assessor january first. he says so far the office has gone through about 500 appeals. "so we've got about a thousand a thaousand and twenty that are in the process right now. it's a lot." the office does have a goal in mind to try and get all of the appeals complete. "i would like to have them done before form 11's go out. but i don't see that happening." form 11's are simply your "new" assessed values. gardner says if you don't have your appeal by then.. you should just handle your taxes as normal. if you have to appeal.. he says it wont interfere with your assessment appeal. gardner says the office is working as fast as they can to get through the rest. "we're just...we''re here to work with the people.i mean we want to be service oriented."> "gardner" says if you do "gardner" "gardner" says if you do have questions about your appeal.. you can always call the assessor's office.. you do *not* have to wait for your informal hearing. he says he's always willing to hear people out and help them through their assessment. reporting live at the vigo county annex.. sarah lehman news 10. back to you. ////////