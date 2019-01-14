Clear
Brazil waives late fees for federal employees

Posted: Mon Jan 14 14:16:38 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 14:16:38 PST 2019
Posted By: Christopher Essex

rest blame congress. "1"-major setback of the shutdown.. is "the halt in shutdown.. is "the halt in pay" for federal employees. news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. explains.. how "1"-local city.. is trying to help those workers.. "who've fallen on hard times". ///////// < "hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been impacted across the united states because of the federal government shutdown. now, the city of brazil is looking to help people here locally." "in our community, they are our friends, and they are our neighbors and we certainly want to do on the city's behalf, anything we can." brazil mayor wyndham doesn't know how many residents are being impacted by the federal government shutdown. but he knows they're out there, that's why he's made the decision to help. "we certainly will not charge any late fees if they're over on their water and waste water bill, that's what we're concerned with, and also the trash bill." mayor wyndham says he's happy the city has the flexibility and ownership to waive the late fees. he adds this isn't the first time the city has done something like this. "prior to even my term but there was some things, some concessions done, possibly at that time. but you know, none of them lasted like what this may." wyndham says it's the very least he can do for his community members that are facing hard times. "it'd be pretty tough to be going to work every day and still spending the money that it cost to go to work, and the knowing you're not receiving any compensation until later down the road." so for the sake of members in his community and beyond, wyndham hopes the longest shutdown in u.s. history, will soon come to a close. "hopefully all the people at the top that make this decision will be able to get together and let's get these folks back to work and get them paid." "mayor wyndham says that if you are one of the customers impacted by this, all you have to do is come to city hall, and show your federal i.d. reporting in brazil, i'm lacey clifton for news 10.> //////////
