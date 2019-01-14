Monday Afternoon Weather

Clear
Posted: Mon Jan 14 09:33:17 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 09:39:36 PST 2019
Posted By: WTHI Staff

look for increasing clouds as the day goes along. then it's cold again tonight, with a low at 21. mainly cloudy tomorrow, still some breaks of sunshine though and a high at 35. mainly cloudy again tomorrow night, a low at 30. mixing sun and clouds for your wednesday, with a high at 38.
Terre Haute
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Robinson
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 27°
Rockville
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Casey
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Marshall
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 33°
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

The latest Closings and Delays

New school board members take action at first meetings

