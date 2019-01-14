Clear
The latest on the Vigo County Jail

the end of the presentation. happening today -- a federal judge expects an update on the vigo county jail by the close of business. judge jane magnus-stinson wants an update on where things stand to find a location to build a new jail. news 10's abby kirk is following this story for you this morning. she's live at the vigo county jail. abby? jon, alia... comissioners are still looking at properties for the new jail. like you said...they have to give an update to a federal judge by the close of business today. possible properties on where to put the new jail... includes properties both "in" ..and "outside" city limits. commissioners tell us they've looked at a number of properities within the last several weeks. those sites include different areas along springhill avenue, haythorne avenue.. and the old four seasons golf course.. behind honey creek mall. properties outside city limits...like i said "are not off the table." last month, the therre haute city council rejected the county's bid to re-zone the former "international paper property. officials say it also comes down to pinpointing a dollar amount.. not just to buy.. but to maintain. reporting live in vigo county, ak,
