Monday weather forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 30° Monday Night: Partly cloudy, still cold. Low: 22° Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. High: 36°

Posted: Mon Jan 14 03:29:24 PST 2019
Updated: Mon Jan 14 03:29:24 PST 2019
Posted By: Eric Stidman

we'll get a mainly sunny day but it looks like highs will have a hard time getting above freezing at 29. cold again tonight, clouds increasing and a low at 21. mostly cloudy tomorrow, still a few breaks of sunshine and a high at 35. mainly cloudy again tomorrow night, a low at 30. a little more sunshine on wednesday, still some clouds, and a we'll get a mainly sunny day but it looks like highs will have a hard time getting above freezing at 29. cold again tonight, clouds increasing and a low at 21. mostly cloudy tomorrow, still a few breaks of sunshine and a high at 35. mainly cloudy again tomorrow night, a low at 30. a little more sunshine on wednesday, still some clouds, and a high at 38. we'll get a mainly sunny day but it looks like highs will have a hard time getting above freezing at 29. cold again tonight, clouds increasing and a low at 21. mostly cloudy tomorrow, still a few breaks of sunshine and a high at 35. mainly cloudy again tomorrow night, a low at 30. a little more sunshine on wednesday, still some clouds, and a high at 38. the time now is ?? until the we'll get a mainly sunny day but it looks like highs will have a hard time getting above freezing at 29. cold again tonight, clouds increasing and a low at 21. mostly cloudy tomorrow, still a few breaks of sunshine and a high at 35. mainly cloudy again tomorrow night, a low at 30. a little more sunshine on wednesday, still some clouds, and a high at 38. the time now the time now is ?? until the hour. /////// the desperate need for the gift of life. how you can help - a little later this half hour. ////////////////// and next on news 10 this morning - the man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in wisconsin is scheduled to appear in court today. a preview -- plus what else
Cold and a some returning sunshine
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

