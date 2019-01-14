Speech to Text for Sunday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conditions are mostly cloudy mostly cloudy and cold conditions are settling into the region. temperatures will drop to the upper teens by the end of the night so end of the night so bundle up if traveling. mostly sunny skies will move in tomorrow and highs will be in the lower 30's. clouds will enter the area as soon as tomorrow with partly cloudy conditions tomorrow night. temperatures tomorrow night will drop to the lower 20s.