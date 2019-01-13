Speech to Text for Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

you can help students remember three friends... lost in a tragic accident. three north central high school students were recently killed in a car accident. now... their classmates are collecting bottle caps so they can buy a memorial bench. the bench will honor the three boys... keg-an ennen... thomas juh-row-sic... and tyson boyll. the bench will be gifted to the high school. you can help buy sending in your own bottle caps. and -- as a reminder -- there is a spaggetti lunch benefit next sunday from noon to 3pm. it is happening at north central high school. proceeds will go to the families of