Police surprise birthday boy

Posted: Sun Jan 13 19:43:28 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 13 19:43:28 PST 2019
Posted By: Braden Harp

"it was the "it was the best da ever" police officers surprised one kid in the wabash valley for what he calls "the best birthday ever." the snow storm yesterday caused a lot of events in the valley to be canceled or postponed. that was also true for one birthday party. josef azar was supposed to celebrate his fifth birthday saturday. but -- because of the storm his police officer themed party had to be postponed. lucky for josef... some terre haute police officers heard what happened and decided to surprise the birthday boy! "he absolutely loved it he was excited he was just had a big smile on his face the entire day afterwards repeated to us that it was the best day every for him." azar says they had set it up for the officers to just drop by... but adds the terre haute police went above and beyond for the birthday
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
