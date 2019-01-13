Speech to Text for Renters forced from apartments

was injured. a group of families in the city of washington, indiana says they're being forced from their apartments. the renters say their landlord gave them just days to leave after a visit from the state fire marshal's office. news 10's garrett brown went down to washington today to learn more. he has reaction from those affected. <imagine being told in the dead of winter you have five days to move out. that's the reality for some people in washington. now, they say they're struggling to manage the situation. this house on harned avanue is made up of apartments. it's what a handful of people call home. they wished to stay anonymous, but a few of them invited me up to the house to talk to them. "i was in total shock, i wasn't expecting it at all." "it was like the world was kind of against me." tenants said their landlord and the state fire marshal's office visited the property last wednesday. they told me the state fire marshal said the property wasn't up to code and gave them one week to move out. then, they say their landlord told them they had five days to leave. "there's no ladder to go out the window for fire safety so they can get down from the two-story building. no sprinkler system in the whole house. i understand what the fire marshal is coming from, it's not his doing. but she could still at least warned us." the landlord showed up and asked me to leave the property; so i did. she declined to comment on the situation. i called her later in the day, and she said she **did want to talk. she told me she didn't know about the violations and was sorry about the situation. the landlord said she's meeting with officials to try to address the issues. but for now, these residents remain frustrated. "i won't live here as long as she owns it." "i don't want to come back and rent from her again." "i will find somewhere else. i will not rent from her again and hopefully, i will find somewhere soon to go." the landlord told me she offered up her basement for those who couldn't find a place to stay.. but, when i talked to the but, when i talked to the residents, some of them were unsure of where they'd be going. news 10 has reached out to the state fire marshal's office, the washington building commissioner's office. in an email, the state fire marshal's office says it is working to get us information. back to you.>