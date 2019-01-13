Speech to Text for Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

are also pending. a section of road in clinton, indiana is back open after a stand-off situation this morning. according to the clinton police chief... a suicidal person was in a car near the river with a rifle. indiana 1-63 from clinton to lyford was shutdown as police worked to end the stand-off. after several hours... the incident was resolved peacefully. the person was taken to a hospital for evaluation and no one