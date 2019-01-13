Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Posted: Sun Jan 13 19:38:27 PST 2019
Updated: Sun Jan 13 19:38:27 PST 2019
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are also pending. a section of road in clinton, indiana is back open after a stand-off situation this morning. according to the clinton police chief... a suicidal person was in a car near the river with a rifle. indiana 1-63 from clinton to lyford was shutdown as police worked to end the stand-off. after several hours... the incident was resolved peacefully. the person was taken to a hospital for evaluation and no one
Terre Haute
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Students collecting bottle caps for memorial bench

Image

Police surprise birthday boy

Image

Renters forced from apartments

Image

Clinton Stand-off resolved peacefully

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Sycamores beat UE in OT

Image

Restoration project nears completion

Image

Pfaff proposes voting reform

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Stand-off ends peacefully, road back open

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill