Sunday Morning Forecast

We're starting our day off cold and frozen, and we could see a few flurries through the morning hours. Day time highs today just above the freezing mark at 33.

chris adlibs about today's weather live shot. today we'll see a few more flurries through the morning, but staying cold and cloudy through the rest of the day. day time highs today getting to 33, and it will be breezy. tonight we stay mostly cloudy and bitterly cold as lows drop to 17 degrees. then tomorrow, mostly sunny, but calm and cold. day time highs getting to 31. expect sunshine by mid week. today we'll see a few more flurries through the morning, but staying cold and cloudy through the rest of the day. day time highs today getting to 33, and it will be breezy. tonight we stay mostly cloudy and bitterly cold this
Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 19°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Calmer Sunday, but still cold and slick.
