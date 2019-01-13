Speech to Text for Saturday Night Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will continue rain and snow rain and snow will continue through the night tonight and when temperatures drop rain will begin to refreeze on roads creating dangerous travel conditions. lows tonight will be close to the lower 30's. be careful when traveling! tomorrow mostly cloudy skies continue and windy conditions will set in. temperatures will be close to 32 degrees. tomorrow night will see decreasing clouds and colder air with lows in the upper teens. bundle up!