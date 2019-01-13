Clear
Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Jan 12 20:42:38 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 12 20:42:39 PST 2019
Posted By: Braden Harp

rain and snow will continue through the night tonight and when temperatures drop rain will begin to refreeze on roads creating dangerous travel conditions. lows tonight will be close to the lower 30's. be careful when traveling! tomorrow mostly cloudy skies continue and windy conditions will set in. temperatures will be close to 32 degrees. tomorrow night will see decreasing clouds and colder air with lows in the upper teens. bundle up!
Terre Haute
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Dangerous travel conditions continue tonight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

