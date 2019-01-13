Speech to Text for Sycamores beat UE in OT

bowl this season.. it's been an tough start to conference play for indiana state basketball.. the sycamores have dropped two bad losses in their first three games in the missouri valley.. **i-s-u hoping to get back to 500 in the m-v-c with a road contest at evansville.. **late 2nd half.. close game.. sycamores throw it inside.. emondre rickman in the low post.. he finishes through the double team.. that ties the game up at 54-all.. **then.. it's christian williams.. he's going to the rack and throws down the dunk.. sycamores out in front late.. **aces down two.. closing seconds.. shea feehan drives baseline and lays it in to tie the game.. sycamores get a chance to win it.. jordan barnes shot.. no good.. we're heading to overtime in the valley.. **free basketball now.. in the o-t.. christian williams back in the paint.. he dribbles to the center of the lane and hits the jumper.. williams leads the sycamores with 18 points.. **then.. later.. tyreke key forcing his way back inside.. he floats it up and gets the friendly bounce.. the sycamores go on a 6-2 run in overtime.. it's just enough to send them away with a win.. indiana state holds on to beat evansville.. sycamores on top 72-66 in o-t.. < focused in on our game plan.> the win moves indiana state to 2-2 in the missouri valley conference.. the sycamores return to league