Speech to Text for Restoration project nears completion

variety of everyday items. a long-time restoration project in parke county is almost complete. new for you at six... the final piece to restoring bridgeton mill in parke county... moved through terre haute. the bridegton mill will soon be powered by water -- once again -- thanks to this turbine. the mill has not been powered by water since the 50's when there was an explosion. the new mill owners say they've been working for 23 years to get it back to it's former glory. today... the old turbine was delivered from florida to indiana. "oh my gosh! 23 years i've been dreaming of this and we're just getting closer and closer." because of the snow today... the turbine could not make it all the way to the mill. "roe" says as soon as the weather clears up... they will finish the restoration project.