Speech to Text for Pfaff proposes voting reform

depending on age. some indiana lawmakers gathered in terre haute today for the first "legislative crackerbarrel session" of 20-19. the gathering is a time for the public to learn more about what elected leaders are working on. state senator jon ford... representative bruce borders... and representative tonya pfaff were on hand to share their plans for this session. pfaff says she has a bill that will make it easier for hoosiers to vote. house bill 12-56 would allow voters to register up until noon on election day. as it stands now... voter registration ends the month prior to election day. the bill would also keep the polls open until 8pm. 20:09:37 - 20:09:51 pfaff says, "i will continually be bringing that up in the committee. i'm not real positive any change will be made this year. i'm a freshman and i'm still learning the ropes but i hope in the future we can get something done on that issue." this was pfaff's first crackerbarrel session as a state representative. the next crackerbarrel session is february 9th...