Crews works to clear roads

of this snow means road crews across the valley have been busy preping... and then clearing roads. in vigo county... a travel advisory has been issued through tomorrow at 3pm. news 10's garrett brown is live in vigo county. he's been following the changing conditions all day for you. he continues our team coverage tonight with more on efforts to keep roads safe for drivers. garrett... heather i'm here on the east side of terre haute near rose hulman. like you said road crews have been out all day but it hasn't been an easy task. the vigo county highway department has been working non stop since eleven pm last night. that's when the snow first started coming down in this area. since that time... folks in vigo county have seen roughly four to six inches of snow fall -- as storm team 10 predicted. snow has been falling throughout the day which has made it difficult for road crews. now the concern is shifting to icy conditions as more wet snow falls. "in addition to what we got right now, its going to be slick and hazardous throughout the whole evening and maybe into the early hours in the morning. its going to take us quite a while to clean this up." the county highway the county the county highway department is warning drivers to be cautious on back roads and city streets. that's because some spots have snow packed down enough where it is extra slick. that might cause drivers to slide though lights and stop signs. but road crews say they plan to continue plowing the roads as long as it takes to get the roads all cleared up. reporting live in terre haute, i'm news 10s garrett brown. back to you.