Speech to Text for How much more snow can we expect? Chris Piper explains

live in downtown terre haute. gb. news 10. back to you.> reporting live.. gb news 10. back to you.. > today expect snow showers to continue through the day, bringing in the potential for 6 inches of snow overall. temperatures looking to get just above the freezing mark at 33. tonight a little bit more snow will be possible, bringing in the chance for another inch tonight as the system starts to move out. temperatures below freezing tonight which could make for a few freezing spots, down to 29.