Speech to Text for The snowplows are out in force

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

street in terre haute in the downtown area. < > kevin and piper talk about traffic situation kevin and piper talk about traffic < > kevin and piper talk about traffic situation kevin and piper talk about traffic situation kevin and piper talk about traffic situation kevin and piper talk about traffic