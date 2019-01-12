Speech to Text for Government sticks to Fennell payment findings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the government is sticking to its findings against a former vigo county school corporation official. a judge ordered franklin fennell to pay more than 110-thousand dollars in restitution. "fennell" filed an appeal, saying that figure was too high. new this morning.. attorneys have filed a "response brief" to fennell's "appeals claim". they say fennell hasn't proved that amount should be lower. the government said fennell and "frank shahadey" were part of a kickback scheme. it involved a vendor inflating school corporation work invoices, and giving money to the two men. the attorneys included a breakdown of those invoice amounts in their recent response. the document states "kickback" amounts ranged from 5-hundred dollars.. to 9-thousand dollars. fennell has until january 23rd to file his own reply to