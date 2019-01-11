Speech to Text for Segment three In The Paint

back to in the welcome welcome back to in the paint... barr-reeve and loogootee have a long history on the hardwood.. last year.. these two rivals played some great ball games.. they faced off three times a season ago.. barr-reeve won all of them but it was never easy.. you might remember that triple overtime game.. or maybe the thrilling one- point sectional championship for the vikings.. **the rivalry renews tonight.. loogootee looking to get back on the winning side as the lions travel to 1-a number 4 barr-reeve.. **3rd quarter.. 1 point ball game.. brycen graber works it inside to keegan oneill.. the barr-reeve big man muscles his way for the bucket.. **coming back the other way.. check out the pass.. bailey dearwester zips it in to cade chezem.. loogootee hanging tough.. **when the lions go to their big man.. it's a little different.. silas bauer up top shooting from range.. the long two ball gives the lions a 3rd quarter lead.. **these teams just trading blows.. later in the 3rd.. gabe gladish shows he can be an inside threat.. he takes it to the tin.. **then.. graber keeps finding his teammates.. cross court pass to isaac wagler.. he hits the triple to extend the viking lead to five.. **barr-reeve putting together a nice run.. inbounds to austin ainscough.. he's good from downtown.. a big game for the senior.. he had 22 points.. barr-reeve goes on to win again.. the vikings down loogootee 62-53.. it's definitely the era of the vikings in this rivalry.. that's 10 straight wins for barr-reeve over the lions.. casey-westfield was looking to continue their big season and knock off their rivals marshall for the second year in a row.... the two rivals faced each other at marshall... ethan gilbert drives and kisses two off the glass for casey.... how about marshall big man jesse burdick leading the break, nice dime by burdick to jadon wallace who finishes.... this isn't a replay from earlier but the it is the same results....a ethan gilbert layup for casey... the warriors have so many weapons...you can't just key on one player... tonight it was will hosselton who led them with 16 points... later they find hosselton open from behind the arc...he splashes home a three.... casey-westfield wins at marshall 57-46......the warriors beat the lions for the second year in a row during the regular season... college hoops, iu was looking to bounce back from their first big ten loss of the season.... the 22nd ranked hoosiers were at maryland tonight.... iu gets off to a great start building a double digit first half lead.....romoeo langford with lead.....romoeo first half double digit building a great start iu gets off to a tonight.... iu gets off to a great start building a double digit first half lead.....romoeo langford with the great one on on move....the talented freshman matched his career-high with 28 points... second half romeo and juwan morgan working the two man game to perfect... romeo hits the cutting morgan...iu up 10... after that morgan bucket it was all maryland....the terps would rattle off 16 straight points... maryland rallies to win 78-75 over iu.... the isu women were looking for back to back mvc wins, they hosted illinois state... sycamores defense wreaking havoc....they knock the ball loose... ashli o'neal eventually comes up with it...the isu floor general is heading to the tin, nice spin and score... o'neal lead isu with 19....she's money on the step back three..... isu wins 59-44.....sycamores have now won back to back mvc games.... time now for our sports 10 spirit award winners tonight... .... loogootee tonight... .... loogootee fans barr-reeve fans shakamak fans up next our subway play of the night.. we're going away from the hardwood to the wrestling mat.. west vigo freshman torie buchanan making history.. she becomes the first terre haute girl to win a wrestling state title.. she won the 106-pound division at the high school girls wrestling state finals.. congrats to torie buchanan.. time now for the sports 10 top