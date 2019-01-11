Speech to Text for Segment two In The Paint

welcome back to in the paint.. it was a slow start to the season for west vigo basketball.. but the vikings have some momentum.. after three-straight conference wins.. the vikes still have a chance to win the w-i-c west division.. **but to stay in the hunt.. they've got to go on the road tonight for a matchup with the golden arrows of sullivan.. **3rd quarter.. the home squad looking to stay in control.. kaleb thrasher drives baseline.. throws it up for a nice bucket.. **but west vigo not going away.. collin salyers left wide open on the wing.. and he punishes the arrows with a three-ball.. that makes it a two-point game.. **then a few minutes later.. salyers with the slick no-look pass.. that gives bailee elkins a look from the elbow.. he knocks it down no problem.. **then.. it's west vigo on the break.. but check out the effort play.. thrasher pokes it loose and gets it back to jackson shake.. he lays it in.. that's part of a career-high 23- point performance.. this was a wild game.. that went to not one.. but two overtimes.. west vigo's kaleb hannahs beat the buzzer at the end of regulation and at the end of the first overtime.. but sullivan finally able to put it away.. arrows win 76-72. **this was a double header at sullivan tonight.. in the first game.. the viking and arrow girls squads facing off.. **2nd quarter.. sullivan ahead to delainey shorter.. check out the moves as she cuts to the tin for the lay in.. sullivan on a 12-nothing run.. **west vigo struggled on the offensive end.. but some solid defense here.. grace likens sends the shot away.. **but sullivan keeping the pressure on.. reagan holeman's shot bounces away.. but courtney lueking is there for the putback.. that puts sullivan up 18-zero.. that was your halftime score.. the vikings don't get a single point in the 1st half.. sullivan shuts down west vigo.. 48-14.. after starting the season nine and ohh north daviess has dropped two of three..... 2a, ninth ranked cougars were looking to get back on track tonight at shakamak... early on kirk wagler with a nice hesitation move and smooch off the window to get north daviess on the board. levi webb answers with a pump fake of his own on the other end. he ties the game at 8 in the first quarter. but this cougar offense is well oiled machine. the ball moving around the perimeter in a hurry ends up in the hands of the big man jack wininger inside. he had 18 points.... north daviess picks up the road win at shakamak. 60-49 the final. at the eel dome....eastern greene visited clay city.... eels trailing early but jacob la-far--ee drives and leaves it for bryce patterson. that's a high percentage look to get clay city on the board. on the other end this is drew helton with a blow by drive right to the cup to tie things up. but it wouldn't stay that way long. la--far--e spotting up from the wing, buries the three. the eels went bonkers behind the arc tonight hitting 13 three's... and clay city wins by 14 tonight against eastern greene. corbin crosby had 22 points, including six three's in the win... win... the washington hatchets are the hottest team in the wabash valley.. they've won six straight ball games.. **in case you miss all those political ads.. there's mike braun in attendance.. i guess the senator stops wearing blue shirts after the campaign.. anyway washington hosting jasper.. **1st quarter.. bryce browning in the low post.. here's a big advantage of being 6-foot-4.. he just goes right over the wildcat defender.. **later.. it's browning.. look at this pass.. the oop to tyson wright.. hatchets trailing early on though... **jasper gets a bucket here... but the shooter knows they're playing bad transition d.. he calls it out.. but it's too late.. grant niehaus bank is open.. hatchets play 'em tough... but they can't come away with the win.. rick's favorite team snaps the washington win streak at six.. jasper takes this one.. 53-46..