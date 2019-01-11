Speech to Text for Segment One In The Paint

evening good evening and welcome to our rivalry edition of in the paint.... some of the best rivalries we have in the wabash valley squared off tonight.... we had terre haute north and terre haute south battling for the shoe trophy... barr-reeve and looogootee along casey-westfield and marshall all battling it out... plus, west vigo trying to keep their wic west division title hopes alive... and washington was looking to stay red hot and extend their winning streak to seven straight... we'll start with the biggest rivalry in the wabash valley.... terre haute north and terre haute south faced each other for the second time this season... the patriots won two weeks ago 57-50 in the semifinals at the first financial wabash valley classic, but tonight even more was on the line for the rivals.. the shoe trophy up for grabs.....south has taken it each of the last two years.... the braves haven't won the shoe three years in a row since 95 through 97.... both teams were ready for the rivalry showdown... look at south getting up in cayman hayes...the terre haute north star, then puts on a show.... he goes between his legs and then crosses over the defender....i see cayman, that was nasty.... late first quarter....tj baker gets baseline to score.....terre haute south would lead 14-9 after one quarter... cordell hanes had several steals in this game....his great defense helps him score on the other end....that caps a seven-nothing south run...hanes had 19.... hanes played great for south....on the break he finds kody deckard.....south up 18-14 in the second quarter... late first half....north makes a run....michael dunagan three ball corner pocket.....patriots down 28-27.... then at the horn to end the first half aaron tompkins hits a big bucket....north trailed 30-29 at recess... third quarter....check out the shooters bounce cordell hanes gets on the three....some friendly rims at north... braves up 33-31.... cayman hayes had a game-high 21 points.....his layup gives north a 39-37 advantage.... key play in this game in final seconds of third quarter...matt gauer drills the three to give the patriots a 42-40 lead going to the final quarter... fourth quarter was the dalton sturm show....he gets the hoop and harm...he'd hit the free throw to give north a five-point lead... every year this game has someone unexpected step up...this years game was sturm.... he connects from distance....he played great with 12 huge points, most of them coming in the fourth.... terre haute north wins 58-49......the patriots bring the shoe back to the northside for the first time since 2016....thanks to a big fourth quarter from dalton sturm... linton and bloomfield meet tonight for the second time in six days... the miners and cardinals played a good one just last saturday in the championship of the green county invitational.. it was linton who came out of that one on top.. but who would take the rematch?? **these two squads face off in linton tonight.. **a hot start for the miners in this one.. their first possession.. tucker hayes spots up and fires from deep.. the senior had himself a day.. 18 points for hayes.. **next miner possession.. kip fougerousse this time on the fast break three.. linton rolling in the opening moments of this one.. **but the cardinals would be just fine especially with this guy on point.. turner drives.. reverses for the underneath finish.. bloomfield undoing that linton lead.. **later.. the cardinals showing off some range of their own.. andrew shelton knocks it down off the feed from mitchell burch.. he was big in the opening quarter.. **and speaking of big.. aleks markovic for bloomfield.. the 6-5 senior wills that one in.. he goes to the line to complete the three point play.. **but on the other end.. here's the response from lincoln hale.. the miner star floats it up and in.. hale goes for 17 points.. as linton returns to victory.. the miners knock off bloomfield for the 2nd time in a week.. linton 59-54 over the cardinals... **north central trying to end a three-game skid.. t-birds hosting martinsville illinois.. **early on in this one check out bryton suggs read the passing lane.. pick up the steal and take it coast to coast for the layin.. that's part of a 17- nothing run to start the game. **later.. martinsville gets on the board herrera penetrates and sets up the easy deuce for alex pickens.. **but north central looking great tonight. another steal, this time it's ty thompson with the lefty for the bucket. the t-birds cruise on the home floor tonight.. north central beats martinsville 76-24.. that's three games down, we still have nine more to get to.... including a key wic game between sullivan and west vigo... and we made stops at shakamak, clay city and washington , that's al coming up on in the